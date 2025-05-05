Officials contain oil, natural gas spill at well off Louisiana gulf coast

NEW ORLEANS — A team of national and state officials on Monday successfully contained an oil and natural gas spill at a well off the Louisiana gulf coast.

The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, said they cut off the flange of the discharging head at Well 59 near Garden Island Bay around noon. The containment of the spill comes a little more than a week after the spill was first reported on April 26.

After the flow of the well was shut off, responders were able to install a "flow back assembly to regain control of the source," officials said.

"To date, 20,300 feet of 18” containment boom is in place with 4,200 feet more on standby. Responders have also deployed 1,047 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands. To date, responders have recovered approximately 70,812 gallons of oily water mixture. The amount of oil discharged is still unknown at this time," officials added.

The next step in the cleanup process is ongoing wildlife and shoreline assessments to monitor the impacts of the well leak, with clean-up assessment technique teams prioritizing sensitive habitats.

To date, there has been one oiled bird observed, but not captured, officials said. The public is encouraged to report any observation of impacted wildlife to the Wildlife Hotline Phone Number at 832-514-9663.

“Gaining control of the discharge is a vital milestone, but it marks only the beginning of our work. The Unified Command is fully committed to an exhaustive cleanup effort and will remain on site for as long as necessary to ensure the removal of oil and the safety of both the community and the ecosystem,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Greg Callaghan, the federal on scene coordinator, said.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.