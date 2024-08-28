93°
Officials confirm one person died in a forklift accident Tuesday evening
ZACHARY - One person died in an accident involving a forklift Tuesday evening, emergency officials confirmed.
The accident happened at 5460 Main Street in Zachary. Google lists Dirt Cheap and Harbor Freight Tools at this address.
There was no immediate word on what caused the accident or the identity of the deceased.
This is a developing story.
