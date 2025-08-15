88°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials confirm murder-suicide connection after woman, man found dead in Wednesday shootings
BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed that two shootings that left a man and a woman dead Wednesday were part of a murder-suicide.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday. Mirtalarellana Ramirez, 55, was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Later that morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded after a man, later identified as Guadalupe Reyes Vasquez, was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officials said witnesses told them Ramirez and Vasquez had been arguing for the last two weeks and that Vasquez was the person responsible for the shooting death of Ramirez.
Trending News
This is the third murder-suicide in the capital region since June.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement searching for missing New Orleans 12-year-old with developmental condition
-
First-year Tigers taking on LSU campus Friday
-
Officials investigating early morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge
-
Internal DOC emails give little insight on how inmate destined for group...
-
One Tank Trips: Chapple Farms