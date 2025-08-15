Officials confirm murder-suicide connection after woman, man found dead in Wednesday shootings

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed that two shootings that left a man and a woman dead Wednesday were part of a murder-suicide.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday. Mirtalarellana Ramirez, 55, was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Later that morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded after a man, later identified as Guadalupe Reyes Vasquez, was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said witnesses told them Ramirez and Vasquez had been arguing for the last two weeks and that Vasquez was the person responsible for the shooting death of Ramirez.

This is the third murder-suicide in the capital region since June.