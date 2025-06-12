90°
2 dead in apparent domestic murder-suicide on Boone Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two elderly people were found dead Thursday in an apparent domestic murder-suicide that happened along Boone Drive.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home around 10:30 a.m. where they discovered two bodies.
The sheriff's office is actively investigating. The names of the deceased have not been released.
No more information was immediately available.
