East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder-suicide
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible domestic murder-suicide.
Deputies responded to a call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. Sunday at a home at Arleen Avenue and Watson Drive, according to EBRSO.
No further information was immediately available as the investigation continues and detectives work to notify family members.
