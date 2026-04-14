Ville Platte mayor's attorney issues statement following malfeasance arrest

VILLE PLATTE - Following troopers arresting the Ville Platte mayor for malfeasance in office, an attorney representing the mayor called the accusation "baseless."

Mayor Ryan Williams, 40, was arrested alongside four other public officials by the Louisiana State Police. The five are accused of accessing a state or government database and sharing information from it with a person accused of a crime.

State Police said the information had details about purported victims.

Representatives for Williams said he is "factually innocent of of this meritless accusation."

"Ryan is optimistic that the prosecuting authorities will take a very fair and objective look at the evidence in this matter and the applicable law," Attorney Todd Clemons said. "If that is done, then no criminal charges should ever be filed."