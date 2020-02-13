Officials approve use of $27.1 million to create low-income rental units in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Housing Corporation, a government agency tasked with guaranteeing that low-income Louisiana residents have access to safe and affordable housing, has approved the use of $27.1 million to create 232 affordable rental units in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

The dwellings will be a mix of new construction and homes specifically designed to assist working families, households with children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

The money will go to the following properties:

- Cypress at Gardere Affordable Senior Housing in East Baton Rouge Parish

- Elysian III in East Baton Rouge Parish

- Villas of Lafayette in Lafayette Parish

- Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts in Lafayette Parish

This housing effort is called The Multifamily Mortgage Revenue Bond program and it uses tax-exempt bonds to provide below-market-rate loans to developers who set aside a certain percentage of their apartment units for low-income families.

The program requires that at least 20% of the units be set aside for low-income households.

Click here for additional information related to The Louisiana Housing Corporation.