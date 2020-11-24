Officials approve pay raise for City of Gonzales staff

City leaders in Gonzales, LA meet at City Hall for a Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 City Council Meeting.

GONZALES - On Monday night, leaders in the city of Gonzales converged for an in-person council meeting with Mayor Barney Arceneaux.

During the meeting, three ordinances passed unanimously; officials approved a 'cost of living' pay raise for Mayor Arceneaux, for Police Chief Sherman Jackson, and for the City of Gonzales Staff.

Council meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month around 5:30 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall.

