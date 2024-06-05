88°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday night
PLAQUEMINE - Officers are searching for a suspect after a man died from his injuries following a shooting in Plaquemine Tuesday.
The Plaquemine Police Department said the shooting happened along Bourgoyne Street around 8:30 p.m.. Officers said the suspect, Rashad Seals, allegedly walked up to the victim's home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim as he stood outside of the residence.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jaheim Gailes. Gailes was taken a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Seals is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PPD at (225) 687-9273.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman killed after confronting burglars in Spanish Town
-
CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer
-
Malfunctioning dryer believed to have caused building fire on Renoir Avenue
-
Silver Alert issued for missing Geismar woman
-
New Orleans hospital looking for help identifying patient