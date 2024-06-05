88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday night

Wednesday, June 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - Officers are searching for a suspect after a man died from his injuries following a shooting in Plaquemine Tuesday.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the shooting happened along Bourgoyne Street around 8:30 p.m.. Officers said the suspect, Rashad Seals, allegedly walked up to the victim's home and began firing gunshots, one of which hit the victim as he stood outside of the residence. 

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jaheim Gailes. Gailes was taken a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Seals is wanted for one count of second-degree murder. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PPD at (225) 687-9273.


