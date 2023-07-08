87°
Officers looking for man who stole car outside of convenience store

BAKER - Officers are looking for a man who walked outside of a convenience store and took off with someone's car. 

According to the Baker Police Department, a person was seen getting into a parked Grey four-door Honda sedan on July 7 and driving out of a parking lot. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call (225) 775-6000. 

