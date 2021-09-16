Officer killed after hitting log in Houma early this morning

A Houma Police officer was killed after running into a log on LA Hwy 648 (Percy Brown Road) in Terrebonne Parish. It happened Thursday morning, just before 6:00 a.m. The officer has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma.

Troopers say the log was near the edge of the road, and after hitting it, the vehicle travelled across the eastbound lane and into a drainage basin, where it became fully submerged in water.

Bush was removed from the vehicle by responding officers and was pronounced dead after arriving at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.