68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer injured after being struck with metal pipe on Government Street, police say

1 hour 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, February 16 2026 Feb 16, 2026 February 16, 2026 1:39 PM February 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured on Monday after being struck with a metal pipe.

According to the department, the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious male hiding at the Circle K on Government Street around 10:15 a.m. 

During the investigation, the man struck the officer with a metal pipe, leaving the officer with minor injuries. 

Trending News

The man was arrested for battery of a police officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days