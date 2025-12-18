71°
Latest Weather Blog
Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers affected by statewide network outage
BATON ROUGE — All Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers have been affected by a statewide network outage.
The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m., adding that the "Office of Technology Services is working diligently to resolve the issue."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo
-
Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves partners with Gayle Benson to donate 100...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Big chill sweeps over capital region in 1989
-
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon handing out toys this weekend at St. Vincent dePaul...
-
Man arrested for allegedly pulling woman out of car at gunpoint