Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers affected by statewide network outage

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers have been affected by a statewide network outage.

The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m., adding that the "Office of Technology Services is working diligently to resolve the issue."

