Office Manager for EBR Mayor-President dies, mayor confirms

2 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A staffer with the East Baton Rouge Office of the Mayor-President died, according to a statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Simone Pillette, the Office Manager for the mayor-president, died. She also played a role in the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs, according to the statement. No information was given on how she died.

"As we mourn this tremendous loss, we remember her as a colleague and dear friend who made every day brighter," Broome said. "Let us honor her memory by continuing the work she was so passionate about and supporting one another as we navigate this loss together. Simone will be deeply missed, but her legacy will remain with us as we move forward.

