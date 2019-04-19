Sheriff identifies off-duty deputy killed in motorcycle crash Friday

GEISMAR - An off-duty sheriff's deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputy John DePedro was killed on LA 30 near LA 73 in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon. Sources tell WBRZ DePedro was driving his own private motorcycle while on a leisure ride with other law enforcement officers.

Deputy DePedro's remains were moved back to East Baton Rouge Friday afternoon

DePedro, an 11-year veteran with the sheriff's office, was previously featured in a story by WBRZ following the floods of 2016. Despite his own home being hit hard by the flood, DePedro was one of many law enforcement officers who rushed to the aid of other flood victims around the parish.

Due to his family's flood-related troubles, a law enforcement group surprised his two young children with a Christmas shopping spree that year to thank him for his service.

Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time.