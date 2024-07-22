Nursing home owner gets 3 years of probation following botched hurricane evacuation

Photo via WWL-TV

Former nursing home owner Bob Dean who ran several nursing homes during Hurricane Ida was sentenced to three years of probation following the botched evacuation of the homes.

Dean pleaded no contest to eight counts of cruelty to the infirmed, two counts of obstruction of justice, and five counts of Medicaid fraud, according to WWL-TV, following a botched evacuation of the residents of his homes to a warehouse during the hurricane.

According to a federal complaint filed last year, Dean had four nursing homes pay "rent" to cover a hurricane evacuation center. In reality, that facility was an industrial warehouse that was crudely converted into a storm shelter in preparation for Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Fifteen of the 800 residents transferred to the warehouse died.

"After residents arrived, sanitation was not maintained, and the nursing homes’ staff did not prepare sufficient food, provide wound care, or ensure adequate medical care and support for the residents," the Department of Justice wrote in a statement.

Days after the storm, the Louisiana Department of Health staged a day-long rescue where it removed the evacuees, and the state revoked the licenses of Dean's nursing homes soon afterward.

Dean pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.