Numerous Halloween events set for Sunday in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE — With less than a week to go before trick-or-treating, a number of Halloween-related events are scheduled for Sunday in the Baton Rouge area.

--The PACE Center in Gonzales will host its first Fall Fest, featuring music, food, games, arts & crafts and pumpkins. The events run from noon to 4 p.m.

--LSU's Rural Life Museum will host Haints, Haunts and Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

--The Delmont Neighborhood Association is hosting a family day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street. Festivities include food, live music, a DJ, a costume contest, Halloween games, candy, and treats.

--The Zachary Trunk or Treat event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and run until 5 p.m.

--And the South Park Trunk or Treat in Denham Springs is set for 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.