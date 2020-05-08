'Not my favorite part of campus': Joe Burrow not a fan of LSU keeping live mascot

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow had a lot of things to love about his time at LSU, but he says the school's live tiger mascot was not one of them.

When asked about the hit Netflix show 'Tiger King' on Barstool Sport's 'Pardon My Take' podcast Thursday, the championship-winning quarterback revealed that he's not a fan of keeping wild animals in cages. When the hosts pointed out that Burrow's alma mater keeps a live tiger on campus, he admitted that he wasn't big on the tradition.

"Yeah Mike the Tiger is not my favorite part of campus," Burrow said.

The hosts joked that the comment would be the "downfall of Joe Burrow's legacy in Baton Rouge." They were also quick to point out that the university does "treat Mike better than they treat most humans in the United States."

LSU has been the target of semi-regular campaigns looking to "free" Mike from his enclosure on campus.

The school's current mascot, Mike VII, was donated by a sanctuary in Florida after Mike VI died from natural causes. LSU says it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958, and the school does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.