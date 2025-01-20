'Not just for the homeless:' Baton Rouge, Gonzales finalize shelter preps ahead of snow

BATON ROUGE - With temperatures dropping and snow expected to fall, city leaders in Baton Rouge and Gonzales are working to make sure residents have a warm place to stay.

"This is not just for the homeless, but definitely the homeless has priority. But it may be someone in their home that may not have heat," Dist. 10 Metro Councilmember Carolyn Coleman said.

"You want to make sure these people have somewhere to go to be able to warm up," Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley said.

East Baton Rouge Parish was warming centers and shelters set up. Information can be found here.

The Harmony Center Family Shelter was announced Monday. Coleman says it can hold up to 50 people.

"When you talk about setting up a shelter, you must make sure you're able to accommodate families and that might even include folks with children," she said.

In Gonzales, newly-elected mayor Tim Riley says the Gonzales Civic Center has room for 75 to 100 people. Riley said if they reach capacity a second shelter will be opened.

"We'll probably ask them to accommodate us with a place that's a little bigger and that can hold a bigger capacity," he said.

Both say the shelters are expected to be open until Thursday, but if the time needs to be extended they are prepped to do so.

"If push comes to shove and we need to serve more, we're going to do what we need to do. What I'll do is reach out to MOSHEP and they're going to reach out to Red Cross and Red Cross is going to bring me some more cots to make that happen," Coleman said.

"We're having an outpour of people stopping by, calling, asking us what we need. We've got agencies that already let us know that they're there for whatever we need," Riley said.

Coleman also advises people who need to evacuate to a shelter to contact law enforcement for assistance.

