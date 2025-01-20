39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Baton Rouge Parish opens warming centers to get people out of below-freezing weather

BATON ROUGE — Warming centers are opening up for residents in East Baton Rouge Parish and the rest of the the capital region to get out of the cold if they have nowhere else to go as temperatures plummet below freezing on Tuesday. 

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Sunday that St. Vincent de Paul and the Airline Highway Salvation Army will be open as shelter locations. 

The Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road, the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street and the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center on Lorri Burgess Avenue will also open as shelters if more shelter space is needed.

The Goodwood branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will also be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, as well as Councilman Cleve Dunn's office.

For more information about the cold weather, click here for the Storm Station's forecast.

