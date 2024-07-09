'Not a new tax:' St. George mayor dispels concerns about two-percent sales tax

ST. GEORGE - During a meeting Monday evening, the St. George Mayor assured constituents that the newly-formed government is not starting off by adding taxes.

“You already pay this,” Mayor Dustin Yates said. “There is already a two-percent sales tax that is currently being paid by all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.”

The tax transfer was passed by the council. Now, St. George residents will decide if tax that is currently collected by East Baton Rouge Parish will be funneled into their city. If passed, the city stands to collect $50M over the course of a year to fund city services and economic growth.

The public will vote on the matter Dec. 7. Yates says other cities like Central, Baker, and Zachary already receive the sales tax.

The council also deferred a motion to select a city demographer to create council districts.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 23.