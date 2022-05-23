72°
Northbound ramps at Florida-Airline interchange closed for repairs, traffic lights to be adjusted
BATON ROUGE - The Airline Hwy. northbound on and off ramps over Florida Boulevard will be closed for an undetermined amount of time because of damage from a wreck Friday.
On May 20, the bridge was hit by a vehicle carrying equipment. The impact damaged the bridge girders and need to be replaced. Bridge inspectors will spend the next few days determining how extensive the repair job may be, which should shed more light on how long the interchange ramps will be closed.
Traffic lights in the area will likely be adjusted to accommodate for altered traffic patterns.
Click HERE to access WBRZ's live traffic map.
