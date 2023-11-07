57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
North Louisiana police chief arrested by State Police, allegedly used taser on handcuffed suspect

Monday, November 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOMER - A north Louisiana police chief was arrested on Monday after State Police determined the chief used excessive force while making an arrest in December. 

State Troopers arrested Homer Police Department Chief Elvan "Van" McDaniel for aggravated battery and malfeasance in office. 

Troopers said Homer Police officers and Chief McDaniel were investigating a theft in the town when they arrested a man Dec. 5, 2022. The suspect was booked for multiple charges, including resisting arrest. Claiborne Parish sheriff's deputies contacted State Police and asked for troopers to review the body camera footage from the arrest. 

According to State Police, Chief McDaniel used his taser multiple times on the suspect while he was lying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back and being non-combative. 

McDaniel was arrested on Monday. State Police says more arrests could be possible. Anyone who wishes to make a complaint against McDaniel or the Homer Police Department, click here.

