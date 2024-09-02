87°
NOPD looking for information about burglary suspect who broke into French Quarter business

By: Evie Richard

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are asking the public to help identify a man who burglarized businesses in the French Quarter.

New Orleans Police Department said around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. the man smashed the windows of a business along Saint Peter Street across from Jackson Square and stole a variety of items. Officers said the suspect likely hurt his left hand during the burglary and was last seen with his hand wrapped in a blue shirt walking toward Royal Street.

Anyone with information can contact 504-658-6080. 

