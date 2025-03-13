74°
NEW ORLEANS
NOPD investigating after two injured in shooting on I-10

6 years 1 week 1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 6:42 AM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans say two men were shot while driving on I-10 early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near St. Bernard Avenue, according to WWL-TV. Shortly after the shooting, the victims were dropped off at an area hospital by an "unknown private vehicle." Authorities say the vehicle drove away after dropping the men off.

The New Orleans Police Department said the men's injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening. WWL reports that authorities temporarily closed the roadway, but reopened the interstate by 5:30 a.m.

