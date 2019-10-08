Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for their cosmic discoveries

Photo: @NobelPrize

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists for their success in expanding our understanding of the universe: James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

The awards were officially presented on Tuesday, during a ceremony in Stockholm. Peebles was awarded the prize for "theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology." Mayor and Queloz won for "the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

The Nobel committee took to social media to praise the scientists, saying of their work, "The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world."