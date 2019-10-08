Latest Weather Blog
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for their cosmic discoveries
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists for their success in expanding our understanding of the universe: James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.
The awards were officially presented on Tuesday, during a ceremony in Stockholm. Peebles was awarded the prize for "theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology." Mayor and Queloz won for "the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."
The Nobel committee took to social media to praise the scientists, saying of their work, "The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world."
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019
The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” pic.twitter.com/BwwMTwtRFv
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Those for and against St. George making final push ahead of election...
-
Police investigating possible pipe bomb explosion in BR neighborhood overnight
-
Residents, officials weigh solutions for new Ascension school with limited road access
-
Number of early voters in Ascension Parish doubles from four years ago
-
Ascension Parish Schools bullying PSA