84°
Latest Weather Blog
NOAA is scaling back ocean and air pollution monitoring amid Trump administration cuts to agency
WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is scaling back ocean and air pollution monitoring, CNN reports.
This move comes as the Trump administration plans to slash climate pollution rules and reduce information collection about pollution.
NOAA is scaling back by narrowing the capabilities and reducing the number of next-generation weather and climate satellites it plans to build and launch over the next few decades.
The changes are aimed at curtailing costs.
Critics say the plan is a short-sighted attempt to save money at the expense of understanding the oceans and atmospheres better, as well as their connection to hurricane and other storm systems.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Car crashes into side of building at end of BRPD chase,...
-
Good 2 Eat: Kimchi Pasta Shells
-
One person is dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-10 eastbound at La....
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Baton Rouge's 20-hour 'carmageddon'
-
Pointe Coupee superintendent issues statement following fight at Livonia High School