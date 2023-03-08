No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges, district attorney says

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department's announcement on Tuesday that investigators do not believe Nathan Millard was murdered has a lot of people confused.

The 42-year-old from Georgia was found dead, wrapped in a rug, apparently dumped at an abandoned property after being missing for nearly two weeks.

Although police don't suspect foul play, it doesn't mean criminal charges aren't coming.

"We want to know what happened. How did he die? What's the circumstances under which he died? Who was he with? What was going on? Why did they need to move the body from one place to another? Was there something they were hiding? Why not just call the police and say someone died regardless of the circumstance?" District Attorney Hillar Moore asked.

Moore says we still have to wait for the full autopsy report, but more than likely the person or persons who dumped Millard's body will be held criminally responsible.

"Obstruction of justice I believe would fit in this particular case."

That's a charge that can carry up to 40 years in jail. Moore says dumping bodies is becoming a startling trend in the city.

In just the last two weeks, two other bodies were dumped around Baton Rouge in similar but unrelated cases.

Treasure Short was found wrapped in bedding in a wooded area near King Bradford Drive off O'Neal Lane on Feb. 23. The same day, a 27-year-old woman's body was found on the corner of GSRI and Jade Avenues.

Like Millard, neither victims had signs of obvious trauma and toxicology reports are pending.

In both those cases, the suspects involved with dumping the bodies were arrested for unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

"I think that we are seeing more and more of this go on with the increase of fentanyl overdose deaths and drug overdoses because they've just skyrocketed, and I think a lot of people often times panic and aren't sure what to do."

Moore adds, if it can be proven, which is often times pretty tough, the person who gave the victim the drugs that killed them can be charged with second degree murder.