No bond for man accused of opening fire on UVA football players

Photo: KATV

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A man accused of shooting to death three University of Virginia football players and wounding two others will not be able to bond out of jail.

At a court hearing in Charlottesville on Wednesday, a judge declined to set bond for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

He's accused of opening fire on a bus full of student-athletes as they returned from a school field trip to Washington, DC, on Sunday.

According to a witness, Jones shot one of the players, Devin Chandler, while he was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said. Fellow UVA Cavaliers Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were also killed.

Michael Hollins, a graduate of University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, is among those recovering from injuries. His mother told WBRZ on Tuesday that Hollins was doing "great" after two surgeries in Virginia.

Jones -- the 22-year-old suspect -- is being held in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to online records. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and several other felony charges.

Jones was assigned a public defender until his next hearing in December – a status hearing that will discuss whether Jones has retained private counsel, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said.

UVA student Ryan Lynch told CNN affiliate KYW-TV she was on the bus where the shooting took place and saw Jones push one of the victims.

“Chris got up and pushed Lavel,” Lynch said. “After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ Said something weird like that, but it was very bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip.”

Then gunfire erupted.

“They just kept coming, more and more gunshots,” Lynch told KYW. “We thought he was going to shoot everyone on the bus.”

But “the shooter just kind of walked or, like, skipped off the bus,” Lynch said.

The university on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Saturday's scheduled football game against Coastal Carolina.