No. 7 LSU women's basketball team ties program record with 15-0, beats Texas A&M 74-34

BATON ROUGE - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team dominated again, this team beating an underdog Texas A&M team 74-34.

LSU struggled offensively in the first quarter, having their lowest point total of the season with eight, and only hitting four of 18 shots. But in the second quarter, the Tigers got it going offensively, led by Angel Reese, who finished the night with 26 points and an LSU record of 28 rebounds.

LSU ties a program record with the 15-0 start. They'll now travel to face Kentucky on Saturday.