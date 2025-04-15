No. 7 LSU baseball looks to bounce back on Tuesday night against the McNeese State Cowboys

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball aims to get back in the win column on Tuesday night against McNeese State after a rough weekend at Auburn. The matchup marks the first of nine straight home games for LSU.

The Tigers are 31-6 and 10-5 in SEC play after their first series loss this season, being swept against the Auburn Tigers on the road. LSU had an uncharacteristic performance at the plate last weekend, only scoring eight runs across the three games.

LSU is still ranked second in the SEC with a .317 cumulative team batting average, No. 1 in the league with 87 doubles and third in the SEC with 389 hits.

McNeese holds a 27-5 record this season and is riding a 12-game winning streak. The Cowboys are hitting .303 as a team this season with 81 doubles, 15 triples and 32 home runs.

The Tigers lead the overall series with McNeese 34-12, including wins in the last 16 of 19 matchups against the Cowboys.

First pitch between LSU and McNeese is set for 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium and will air on SEC Network+.