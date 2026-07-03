Denham Springs woman struck by stray bullet warns of dangers of celebratory gunfire

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs woman said she is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet hit her during a holiday celebration a few years ago.

Sonia Loupe was standing in her driveway watching fireworks when she was struck in the leg by a bullet that ricocheted off the pavement.

"We're watching the fireworks and all of a sudden I bent down, something hit my knee, and it hurt," Loupe said. "Saw something rolling on the ground, and I picked it up, and it was a bullet."

Denham Springs Police later told her the bullet may have been fired from miles away.

Loupe said a different angle could have made things far worse.

"Just a few more inches and that could've killed me," she said.

She still has the bullet that struck her that night.

"I never would've expected to be hit with a bullet in my life, so I just kept it as a memento, I guess, of what not to do," Loupe said.

National gun safety data shows more than 100 people are injured or killed by stray bullets every year in the U.S. In 2025, the number of those wounded by stray gunfire increased by more than a dozen people from the year before.

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker addressed the danger in this statement sent to WBRZ.

As we celebrate with family and friends, the Denham Springs Police Department would like to remind everyone that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and against the law.

The moment you pull the trigger, you can never take that round back. Once a bullet leaves the barrel, you no longer have control over where it goes or who it may strike. What goes up must come down, and falling bullets can cause serious injury or even death.

We also want to remind residents that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited within the city limits of Denham Springs under city ordinance. We ask everyone to respect this ordinance and celebrate responsibly out of consideration for your neighbors and the safety of our community.

Our goal is for everyone to enjoy the holiday and return home safely. Thank you for doing your part to help keep Denham Springs a safe place to live, work, and celebrate.