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2 lanes closed on I-10 westbound in Ascension Parish following crash

42 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2026 Jul 4, 2026 July 04, 2026 1:28 PM July 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A single-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound closed two lanes on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 170, closing the left and middle lanes. One lane remains open at this time.

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Travelers in the area should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible. 

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