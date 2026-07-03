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Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in Addis domestic disturbance arrested for murder
ADDIS - The mother of a 7-year-old girl killed in a domestic disturbance was arrested for murder, the Addis Police Department said.
Breyonne Dorsey, 30, was booked for two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, one count of second-degree murder, one count of principals and one count of obstruction of justice.
According to Addis Police, officers were dispatched to a home along La. 1 South after receiving reports of an unresponsive child around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was quickly taken to a local children's hospital, where she later died.
The West Baton Rouge Chief of Forensic Investigations, Sahajda "Doc" Willis, identified the 7-year-old as Paris Williams.
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Additionally, Christopher Butler, 33, is wanted for two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment and one count of second-degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Addis Police Department.
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