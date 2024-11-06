88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 6 prospect in 2025 class commits to LSU women's basketball; gives Tigers top recruiting class

3 hours 41 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 11:22 AM November 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Grace Knox

BATON ROUGE — Grace Knox, the No. 6 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025, committed to LSU on Wednesday, the athlete announced on social media.

Knox, from California, chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Texas and USC, ESPN reports.

LSU and coach Kim Mulkey also received a commitment over the weekend from five-star guard ZaKiyah Johnson, who sat at No. 13 in the ESPN 100.

LSU now has four top 30 recruits, more than any other school. 

The Tigers began their season Monday with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days