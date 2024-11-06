88°
No. 6 prospect in 2025 class commits to LSU women's basketball; gives Tigers top recruiting class
BATON ROUGE — Grace Knox, the No. 6 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025, committed to LSU on Wednesday, the athlete announced on social media.
Knox, from California, chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Texas and USC, ESPN reports.
LSU and coach Kim Mulkey also received a commitment over the weekend from five-star guard ZaKiyah Johnson, who sat at No. 13 in the ESPN 100.
LSU now has four top 30 recruits, more than any other school.
The Tigers began their season Monday with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky.
100%?? pic.twitter.com/DUtciuzYxjNovember 6, 2024
