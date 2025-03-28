76°
No. 3 LSU softball drops game three to No. 13 Georgia, 11-3, but wins series
ATHENS, Ga. - No. 3 LSU softball fell to No. 13 Georgia 11-3 in their series finale in Athens. However, their wins on Friday and Saturday give them the series victory.
The Tigers started strong with a two-run lead in the third inning. RBI singles from McKenzie Redoutey and Sierra Daniel would score two for the Tigers.
However, Georgia would respond by scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the inning. They were capped off by a Mua Williams grand slam to take a 7-2 lead. They'd follow in the fourth inning by scoring four more runs.
LSU could not catch up and fell to the Bulldogs 11-3.
LSU is back in action on Tuesday when they take a trip down I-10 to face UL-Lafayette at Lamson Park. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be on ESPN+.
