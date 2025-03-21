No. 3 LSU softball beats No. 13 Georgia, 5-3, in game one of series

Image courtesy: @LSUSoftball

ATHENS, Ga. - LSU Softball extends their win streak to 13 in a row after defeating No. 15 Georgia in game on of their first SEC road series. The final score was 5-3.

The scoring started in the top of the second inning when Sierra Daniel homered to take a 1-0 lead.

LSU allowed the Bulldogs to catch up by the fifth inning and tie the game 3-3.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the seventh from a Danieca Coffey RBI double and a Jalia Lassiter RBI single to make the score 5-3.

In the final half inning, LSU sealed the win by tagging out a runner at home to complete the double play.

No. 3 LSU will face Georgia again on Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on the SEC Network+.