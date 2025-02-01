No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team score of the season

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU gymnastics came back stronger after their loss last week. They defeated No. 9 Missouri with a final score of 198.000-197.175.

The Tigers started strong posting their highest vault score of the year. KJ Johnson returned to the lineup and led off with a 9.90. Chase Brock, Aleah Finnegan and Kaliya Lincoln all followed each scoring a 9.925. LSU led after the first rotation.

There wasn't much fall off when LSU went to the uneven bars. Two Tigers tied for the event title as Alexis Jeffrey and Kailin Chio each scored a 9.925. That score was a career high for Chio.

On balance beam, Chio posted another career high with a 9.95. Sophomore Konnor McClain followed also scoring a 9.95 and LSU maintained their lead heading into the final rotation.

On floor, LSU posted high scores from solid routines and had the win in their hands when anchor, Haleigh Bryant, stepped onto the mat for her performance.

Bryant impressed, scoring a 9.95 and helped LSU achieve a final score of 198.000.

This is the highest team score of the season for the Tigers, and they are just the second team in the country to reach the 198 mark this season.