No. 22 LSU baseball beats Missouri 5-3 in game one
BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, LSU head coach Jay Johnson credited Tigers ace Ma'Khail Hillard for keeping the Tigers in the game. And he's done it yet again tonight, as LSU wins game one 5-3. Hillard threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs for his fourth win of the year.
Offensively, Jacob Berry hit two solo home runs for his 11th and 12th of the year. The Tigers improve to 25-12, and 8-8 in SEC play. Now they will look to get consistent play from the rest of their pitching rotation in game two tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
