No. 21 LSU softball steals series at No. 14 Georgia, winning game three 9-5 in extras

43 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, April 24 2022 Apr 24, 2022 April 24, 2022 3:59 PM April 24, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

ATHENS - The LSU softball team wins their third straight SEC series on the road, stealing game three at Georgia.

The Tigers were down 5-0 in the third when Georgia Clark hit a grand slam. That's her second grand slam, and 13th homer of the year.

The Tigers then tied the game in the seventh with a Danica Coffey single up the middle. Catcher Madison Cummins then sealed the game in the top of the eighth with a two-run home run for the 9-5 game three win.

LSU now improves to 30-17, and 10-8 in SEC play, and will return to Tiger Park this weekend to face Florida. 

