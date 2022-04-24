81°
No. 21 LSU softball steals series at No. 14 Georgia, winning game three 9-5 in extras
ATHENS - The LSU softball team wins their third straight SEC series on the road, stealing game three at Georgia.
The Tigers were down 5-0 in the third when Georgia Clark hit a grand slam. That's her second grand slam, and 13th homer of the year.
The Tigers then tied the game in the seventh with a Danica Coffey single up the middle. Catcher Madison Cummins then sealed the game in the top of the eighth with a two-run home run for the 9-5 game three win.
LSU now improves to 30-17, and 10-8 in SEC play, and will return to Tiger Park this weekend to face Florida.
