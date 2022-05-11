No. 20 LSU falls in extra innings at SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE - No. 20 LSU softball rallied to tie the game and force extra innings, but Mississippi State scored three runs in the ninth inning to win 7-4 in the first round of the SEC Tournament sending the Tigers home early.

The Tigers were down 4-2 in the bottom of the 7th, but Ciara Briggs tied the game with a 2-RBI single up the middle to force extra innings.

State's Mia Davidson broke the tie with an RBI single, followed by another RBI single by Shea Moreno and a sacrifice fly by Chloe Malau'ulu, making it 7-4 Bulldogs.

Ali Kilponen came in relief of Shelbi Sunseri in the third inning and sat down 14 batters in a row before State's offense decided the game.

Aspen Wesley came on in relief for Missisippi State with two on and no outs in the eighth. She struck out three of the next four batters, giving up only a two-out walk, to escape and set up the winning Bulldogs' rally in the top of the ninth.

The Bulldogs upset 6th seeded LSU in the SEC tournament and will now advance to the second round to face 3 seeded Tennessee on Thursday.

LSU will wait until Sunday's Selection Show to determine their NCAA Regional placement, but with the early exit from the SEC Tournament it is likely they will be traveling as a two seed.