No. 2 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics took down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675 in a heavyweight battle in front of a sold out crowd in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers led after the first rotation after scoring a season high on vault. Three LSU gymnasts scored 9.95's to put the Tigers ahead.

However, uneven bars was not the Tigers' best event of the night. Freshman Kailin Chio was the highest scorer of the rotation with a 9.90. Oklahoma was able to creep into LSU's lead with their vault lineup.

At the halfway point, the meet was tied at 98.850.

Balance beam is where things began to go LSU's way. Senior Sierra Ballard matched her career high of a 9.95 in the lead off spot, but Oklahoma's floor lineup would give them a slight advantage heading into the final rotation.

LSU's floor rotation was the best of the night. The team scored a season high 49.700 on the final event.

It was led by three 9.95's from Kailin Chio, Amari Drayton and Haleigh Bryant. With that, the Tigers were able to clinch the victory.

Oklahoma was handed its first loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers, with the Tigers going beyond 198 in its score for the second time this season.

LSU will travel to face No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. central time.