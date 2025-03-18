73°
No. 2 LSU baseball set for in-state clash with UNO on Tuesday

3 hours 30 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 2:47 PM March 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is back in action in Alex Box stadium as they host the New Orleans Privateers on Tuesday night. 

The No. 2 Tigers are 20-1 on the season after opening SEC play with a series sweep against the Missouri Tigers over the weekend. 

LSU has won 15 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row. 

The Privateers are 11-7 this season and are coming off a series sweep of their own after defeating Incarnate Word on the road over the weekend. 

LSU holds an all-time series record of 65-37 against New Orleans, including a 6-3 victory last season over the Privateers in Baton Rouge. 

First pitch between the Tigers and Privateers is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium and the game will air on SEC Network+.

