No. 19 LSU softball wins game one over Mississippi State 7-2

Friday, May 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

STARKVILLE - The LSU softball team wins game one versus Mississippi State. Shelbi Sunseri got the Tigers started with a three-run homer in the first — her 15th of the year.

In the circle for LSU, Ali Kilponen gets her 18th win of the year, completing the game after only giving up two runs on four hits. The Tigers now improve to 33-19 on the year, and 12-10 in SEC play. They will try to clinch a series win tomorrow at 2 p.m. 

