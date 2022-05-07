84°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 19 LSU softball uses 7 run 6th inning to beat Mississippi State in game 2
STARKVILLE - The LSU softball team beat Mississippi State 9-2 on Saturday to take the first two games of the series. The Tigers were held scoreless for the first 5 innings, but in the 6th the team exploded offensively scoring 7 runs.
In the 7th, the team added two solo home runs by Georgia Clark and Ali Newland. In the circle, senior Shelby Sunseri gets her 8th win of the season. Sunseri went 7 innings only giving up 2 runs on 3 hits.
Trending News
The Tigers now improve to 34-19, and 13-10 in SEC play. They will go for the sweep tomorrow at 12 on SEC Network Plus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman learns suspect hid outside children's window while evading police in Capital...
-
Cottonwood Books closing down after 37 years of business
-
In rare move, grand jury charges ankle-monitoring companies, employees after St. Francisville...
-
Police: Mississippi man prowled Southeastern campus before abducting, raping student
-
Zachary police warn against street racing, uphold zero-tolerance policy for car stunts
Sports Video
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...