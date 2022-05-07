No. 19 LSU softball uses 7 run 6th inning to beat Mississippi State in game 2

STARKVILLE - The LSU softball team beat Mississippi State 9-2 on Saturday to take the first two games of the series. The Tigers were held scoreless for the first 5 innings, but in the 6th the team exploded offensively scoring 7 runs.

In the 7th, the team added two solo home runs by Georgia Clark and Ali Newland. In the circle, senior Shelby Sunseri gets her 8th win of the season. Sunseri went 7 innings only giving up 2 runs on 3 hits.

The Tigers now improve to 34-19, and 13-10 in SEC play. They will go for the sweep tomorrow at 12 on SEC Network Plus.