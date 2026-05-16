No. 16 LSU softball downs Virginia Tech, one win away from winning regional

BATON ROUGE - After a three-hit, two-RBI day from Maci Bergeron, No. 16 LSU softball defeated Virginia Tech 8-0. The Tigers are now just one win away from advancing to Super Regionals. As the undefeated team in the regional championship, LSU will have to lose twice to be eliminated.

The Tigers reached the eight-run threshold to run-rule the Hokies on a Char Lorenz RBI single. Both of LSU's wins in the Baton Rouge regional so far have come via run-rule.

CeCe Cellura turned in a solid performance, pushing her team to the brink of advancing to Supers. She allowed only two hits in six innings of work and struck out three while not allowing a single Virginia Tech run.

LSU will face the winner of the South Alabama-Akron game on Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. The Tigers defeated Akron 8-0 in six innings in their first game of the regional.