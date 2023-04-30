No. 1 LSU baseball falls to no. 6 South Carolina 13-5 in game 1

COLUMBIA, SC - For the 3rd straight weekend the LSU baseball team played a top ten opponent. The Tigers won the other two series, but South Carolina got off to a good start on Thursday beating LSU 13-5.

Paul Skenes took his first loss of the season, giving up 2 earned runs, both off of his first two homers given up this season. Skenes night was cut short after a lightening delay in the 4th.

South Carolina hit 4 home runs on the night, including 2 by Ethan Petry who also brought home 8. Games 2 and 3 were moved to a double header tomorrow. Game 2 will now be at 11 am, while game 3 will be play at 6 on Friday.