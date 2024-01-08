Nine parades scheduled to roll in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler! Carnival season is back, and starting next weekend, the floats will be lining up.

First up is Krewe of Oshun. It will roll, January 20 at noon. Since it comes at the end of Martin Luther King Jr. week, this year's theme is A King's Palace.

"This is kind of a royalty theme, encouraging people to have that royalty aspect on their float," Krewe President Byron Washington said.

The parade is expected to triple in floats since the first one they held in 2020.

"It's great, you start a new tradition in the community, and people be engaged, seeing it from scratch with a new parade. The community as whole embracing it is fun to see," Washington said.

After that, the Krewe of Mutts. Dogs will take over the streets at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. The parade serves as CAA's biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds go to spay and neuter programs. This year's theme is Party like it's 1999.

If you're not tired yet, just a couple nights later on Feb. 2, the all female Krewe of Artemis rolls at 7 p.m. This year's theme is Artemis Tunes in to TV.

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale and Krewe of Orion both roll through downtown Feb. 3. Those will start at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The following day, Mid City Gras will roll down North Boulevard starting at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Krewe of Southdowns will roll at 7 p.m. through the Southdowns neighborhood.

The Krewe of Spanish Town parade rolls at noon on Feb. 10. This years theme is a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, Wasted Away in Flamingoville.

The Krewe of Shenandoah will close out Carnival season in Baton Rouge with a parade on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. starting at Jones Creek and Tiger Bend.