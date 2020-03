Nightly closures on Highland Road at I-10 start Friday

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect more closures on Highland Road near the EBR-Ascension line.

Starting Friday, Highland Road will be closed at the I-10 overpass from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures will continue through April 3.

The closures will allow workers to continue working on the I-10 overpass. After the latest round of closures, work is expected to continue in May.