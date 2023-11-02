Nick Saban appears on Pat McAfee with bloodshot eye prior to LSU game; doctors say he got it due to yelling

TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban looked a bit different than usual in the leadup to the LSU-Alabama game this weekend, as he appeared with a bloodshot eye on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show Thursday.

During the show, McAfee asked Saban if he burst a vessel lifting weights; Saban said he had no idea how it happened and that he felt no pain.

However, on his weekly radio show, "Hey Coach" Thursday night, Saban revealed what his doctor told him.

"He said, 'You've got it from yelling. There's nothing wrong with you. You just got it from yelling. You busted a blood vessel from yelling too much,'" Saban explained.

Thus, the coach clearly has been putting a lot of energy into his practices in the leadup to the LSU game at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night.